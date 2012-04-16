BEIJING, April 16 China used 416 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in March, up 7 percent from a year earlier, the National Energy Administration said on Saturday. Following is a breakdown of China's power consumption and other data for March, posted on the administration's website (www.nea.gov.cn). For news and data on China's power market, please click. March Y/Y Jan-March Y/Y (bln kWh) pct chg (bln kWh) pct chg Total power use 416 7 1165.5 6.8 Of which: Residential 56.5 16.5 168.3 15.5 Non-residential* 359.5 997.2 -Primary industry~ 6.7 -0.2 19 -3 -Secondary industry 307 4.1 838.5 4.5 of which: light industry 48.9 16.9 131.3 2.6 heavy industry 253.2 1.6 693.4 4.8 -Tertiary industry 45.8 19 139.8 13 Jan-March Y/Y Chg Power plant utilisation (hours) (hours) Average 1116 -18 in which: Thermal plant 1295 4 Hydro plant 516 -65 Jan-March Y/Y Chg Coal use in generation (grams/kWh) (grams/kWh) 320 -5 New generation capacity Jan-March(GW) Y/Y pct chg Total 9.24 in which: Thermal 6.49 Hydro 1.27 Total generation capacity^ End-March(GW) Y/Y pct chg Total 1029.93 9 in which: Thermal 768.72 7.6 Hydropower 197.24 6.7 Nuclear 12.57 16.2 Capital Investment(bln yuan) Jan-March Y/Y pct chg Generation 72.4 in which: Hydro 27.6 Thermal 14.1 Nuclear 17.1 Transmission & 43.2 distribution * Calculated by Reuters based on available government figures. ~ Primary industry refers to agriculture, animal husbandry, fishery and forestry. ^ generator with capacity of 6 megawatt or above. (Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)