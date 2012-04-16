BEIJING, April 16 China used 416 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in March,
up 7 percent from a year earlier, the National Energy Administration said on Saturday.
Following is a breakdown of China's power consumption and other data for March, posted on
the administration's website (www.nea.gov.cn).
March Y/Y Jan-March Y/Y
(bln kWh) pct chg (bln kWh) pct chg
Total power use 416 7 1165.5 6.8
Of which:
Residential 56.5 16.5 168.3 15.5
Non-residential* 359.5 997.2
-Primary industry~ 6.7 -0.2 19 -3
-Secondary industry 307 4.1 838.5 4.5
of which:
light industry 48.9 16.9 131.3 2.6
heavy industry 253.2 1.6 693.4 4.8
-Tertiary industry 45.8 19 139.8 13
Jan-March Y/Y Chg
Power plant utilisation (hours) (hours)
Average 1116 -18
in which:
Thermal plant 1295 4
Hydro plant 516 -65
Jan-March Y/Y Chg
Coal use in generation (grams/kWh) (grams/kWh)
320 -5
New generation capacity Jan-March(GW) Y/Y pct chg
Total 9.24
in which:
Thermal 6.49
Hydro 1.27
Total generation capacity^ End-March(GW) Y/Y pct chg
Total 1029.93 9
in which:
Thermal 768.72 7.6
Hydropower 197.24 6.7
Nuclear 12.57 16.2
Capital Investment(bln yuan) Jan-March Y/Y pct chg
Generation 72.4
in which:
Hydro 27.6
Thermal 14.1
Nuclear 17.1
Transmission & 43.2
distribution
* Calculated by Reuters based on available government figures.
~ Primary industry refers to agriculture, animal husbandry, fishery and forestry.
^ generator with capacity of 6 megawatt or above.
(Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)