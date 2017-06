BEIJING, June 14 China consumed 406.1 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in May, up 5.2 percent from a year earlier, the National Energy Administration said on Thursday. Growth in April was 3.74 percent from a year earlier. Following is a breakdown of China's power consumption and other data for May, posted on the administration's website (www.nea.gov.cn). For a related story on China's electricity consumption growth in May, please click For news and data on China's power market, please click. May Y/Y Jan-May Y/Y (bln kWh) pct chg (bln kWh) pct chg Total power use 406.1 5.2 1,961.8 5.8 Of which: Residential 43.8 9.8 261.0 14.2 Non-residential* 362.3 1,700.8 -Primary industry~ 9.2 -1.5 35.9 -3.5 -Secondary industry 312.6 4.0 1,442.6 3.8 of which: light industry 50.5 4.4 232.6 3.1 heavy industry 257.3 4.0 1,186.4 3.9 -Tertiary industry 40.5 11.9 222.3 12.4 Jan-May Y/Y Chg Power plant utilisation (hours) (hours) Average 1,853 -71 of which: Thermal plants 2,097 -73 Hydro plants 1,063 -8 Jan-May Y/Y Chg Coal use in generation (grams/kWh) (grams/kWh) 323 -4 New generation capacity Jan-May(GW) Y/Y pct chg Total 18.31 of which: Thermal 12.28 Hydro 2.94 Total generation capacity^ End-May(GW) Y/Y pct chg Total 1,041.05 8.9 of which: Thermal 773.87 7.4 Hydropower 200.7 7.0 Nuclear 12.57 16.2 Capital Investment(bln yuan) Jan-May Y/Y pct chg Generation 114.3 of which: Hydro 44.4 Thermal 29.5 Nuclear 25.4 Transmission & distribution 100.3 * Calculated by Reuters based on available government figures. ~ Primary industry refers to agriculture, animal husbandry, fishery and forestry. ^ generators with capacity of 6 megawatts or above. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by)