BEIJING, Nov 14 China's power consumption for October rose 6.1 percent from a year earlier, reversing a downside trend from the lowest growth rate in eight months in September, the National Energy Administration said on Wednesday. Power use for October was 399.8 billion kilowatt hours. Total power consumption in the first 10 months of the year increased 4.9 percent on year to 4,088.1 billion kWh, the administration said. China's power consumption growth had been decelerating since the start of the year as factory activity and industrial output slackened on the back of a slowing economy. But a flurry of factory output, investment and trade statistics last week showed China's economy strode further along the road of recovery from its slowest growth in three years as infrastructure investment accelerated and output from the country's factories ran at its fastest in five months. Power consumption from the heavy industry sector, such as steel and automobile markers, rose 5.8 percent in October from a year earlier, compared with a 0.1 percent yearly fall in September. Following is a breakdown of China's power consumption and other data for October, posted on the administration's website (www.nea.gov.cn). For news and data on China's power market, please click. Oct Y/Y Jan-Oct Y/Y (bln kWh) pct chg (bln kWh) pct chg Total power use 399.8 6.1 4,088.1 4.9 Of which: Residential 47.3 4.6 525.4 10.9 Non-residential* 352.5 3,562.7 -Primary industry~ 7.2 -3.5 86.7 -0.7 -Secondary industry 300.6 5.9 3,002.9 3.2 of which: light industry 50.5 6.3 502.0 4.5 heavy industry 245.1 5.8 2,451.4 2.9 -Tertiary industry 44.7 10.4 473.1 11.2 Jan-Oct Y/Y Chg Power plant utilisation (hours) (hours) Average 3,801 -157 in which: Thermal plant 4,084 -296 Hydro plant 3,114 488 Jan-Oct Y/Y Chg Coal use in generation (grams/kWh) (grams/kWh) 325 -5 New generation capacity Jan-Oct(GW) Y/Y pct chg Total 47.53 in which: Thermal 29.65 Hydro 10.35 Total generation capacity^ End-Oct(GW) Y/Y pct chg Total 1,068.5 8.4 in which: Thermal 790.79 6.8 Hydropower 206.32 6.9 Nuclear 12.57 5.6 Capital Investment(bln yuan) Jan-Oct Y/Y pct chg Generation 267.6 in which: Hydro 91.2 Thermal 71.7 Nuclear 59.7 Transmission & 277.7 distribution * Calculated by Reuters based on available government figures. ~ Primary industry refers to agriculture, animal husbandry, fishery and forestry. ^ generator with capacity of 6 megawatt or above. (Reporting by Judy Hua and Fayen Wong; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)