BEIJING, March 14 China's power consumption in the first two months of the year reached 789.2 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh), 5.5 percent higher than the same period of 2012, the National Energy Administration (NEA) said on Thursday. Consumption in February alone actually fell 12.5 percent from a year earlier to 337.4 billion kWh, with big industrial power users cutting back over the Chinese new year. The NEA did not provide separate figures for January, but Reuters calculations show it reached 451.8 billion kilowatt hours, up 24.3 percent compared to last year. The year-on-year change in the combined January-February power consumption figures is a better gauge than the changes in the individual months because of the distortions caused by Chinese new year, which fell in February this year but in January last year. Power consumption in China, the world's top energy user, is expected to grow more than 9 percent this year, faster than the 5.5-percent growth rate of 2012, the State Electricity Regulatory Commission (SERC) said in January. Following is a breakdown of China's power consumption and other data for February, posted on the administration's website (www.nea.gov.cn). For news and data on China's power market, please click. Feb Y/Y Jan-Feb Y/Y (bln kWh) pct chg (bln kWh) pct chg Total power use 337.4 -12.49 789.2 5.48 Of which: Residential 56.8 -6.97 116.9 4.65 Non-residential* 280.5 672.4 -Primary industry~ 5.8 -4.9 12.8 4.32 -Secondary industry 225.8 -16.59 552.8 4.21 of which: light industry 38.8 2.22 93.8 13.98 heavy industry 182.5 -20.21 448.0 2.01 -Tertiary industry 48.9 2.72 106.8 13.84 Jan-Feb Y/Y Chg Power plant utilisation (hours) (hours) Average 701 -19 in which: Thermal plant 804 -33 Hydro plant 383 57 Generation capacity* to end-Feb (GW) y/y pct chg Total 1,109 8.2 Thermal 815.26 6.6 Hydro 214.24 8.8 Nuclear 12.57 0 * Including plants with capacity of 6 MW and above. * Calculated by Reuters based on available government figures. (Reporting by Judy Hua and David Stanway; Editing by Richard Pullin)