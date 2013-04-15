BEIJING, April 15 China's power consumption in March reached 424.1 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh), 1.9 percent higher than the same period of 2012, the National Energy Administration (NEA) said late on Sunday. Total power consumption over the first quarter reached 1.2139 trillion kWh, up 4.3 percent compared with the same period of last year. In the first three months of 2013, China put 14.48 gigawatts (GW) of new installed capacity into formal operation, including 9.26 GW of thermal power and 2.92 GW of hydropower. Power consumption in China, the world's top energy user, is expected to grow more than 9 percent this year, faster than the 5.5-percent growth rate of 2012, the State Electricity Regulatory Commission (SERC) said in January. Following is a breakdown of China's power consumption and other data for March, posted on the administration's website (www.nea.gov.cn). For news and data on China's power market, please click. Mar Y/Y Jan-Mar Y/Y (bln kWh) pct chg (bln kWh) pct chg Total power use 424.1 1.94 1,213.9 4.25 Of which: Residential 56.6 -0.11 173.5 3.07 Non-residential* 367.5 1,040.4 -Primary industry~ 6.1 -8.43 18.9 -0.26 -Secondary industry 315.7 2.89 868.8 3.75 of which: light industry 42.6 -13.11 136.4 3.87 heavy industry 2,691 6.40 717.4 3.64 -Tertiary industry 45.8 -0.36 152.7 9.22 Power plant utilisation Jan-Mar Y/Y change (hours) (hours) Average 1,075 -67 of which: Thermal plant 1,231 -95 Hydro plant 598 83 Generation capacity* to end Mar (GW) Y/Y pct chg Total 1,122.75 9.0 Thermal 825.44 7.4 Hydro 215.90 9.4 Nuclear 12.57 0 * Including plants with capacity of 6 MW and above. * Calculated by Reuters based on available government figures. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Jijo Jacob)