BEIJING, June 14 China's power consumption in May reached 426.9 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh), 5 percent higher than in the same period of 2012, the National Energy Administration (NEA) said on Friday. Total power consumption over the first five months reached 2.057 trillion kWh, up 4.9 percent compared with the same period a year earlier. In the first five months of 2013, China put 24.66 gigawatts (GW) of new installed capacity into formal operation, including 12.27 GW of thermal power and 6.84 GW of hydropower. Power consumption in China, the world's top energy user, is expected to grow more than 9 percent this year, faster than the 5.5-percent growth rate of 2012, the State Electricity Regulatory Commission (SERC) said in January. In a recent speech published on Friday on the National Development and Reform Commission website, deputy director Liang Weiliang said power shortages were likely to ease this summer, traditionally the peak consumption season, but problems were expected to arise in the hydropower-dominated southwest, where drought has reduced reservoir volumes. Following is a breakdown of China's power consumption and other data for May, posted on the energy administration's website (www.nea.gov.cn). For news and data on China's power market, please click. May Y/Y Jan-May Y/Y (bln kWh) pct chg (bln kWh) pct chg Total power use 426.9 5 2,057.3 4.9 Of which: Residential 45.8 4.29 268.6 2.81 Non-residential 381 1,788.8 -Primary industry~ 9.1 -0.09 36.2 1.13 -Secondary industry 327.7 4.8 1,509.8 4.69 of which: light industry 54.1 6.77 244.7 5.07 heavy industry 268.2 4.25 1,239.3 4.54 -Tertiary industry 44.2 8.69 242.8 9.13 Power plant utilisation Jan-May Y/Y change (hours) (hours) Average 1,798 -56 of which: Thermal plant 2,025 -73 Hydro plant 1,147 78 Generation capacity* to end May(GW) Y/Y pct chg Total 1,134.02 8.93 Thermal 830.41 7.3 Hydro 219.58 9.4 Nuclear 13.67 8.7 * Including plants with capacity of 6 MW and above.