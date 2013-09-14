BEIJING, Sept 14 China's power consumption in August reached 510 billion kilowatt hours (kWh), the National Energy Administration (NEA) said on Saturday, up 13.7 percent from a year earlier, the fastest growth rate of the year so far. Total power consumption in the first eight months of the year rose 6.8 percent to 3.500 trillion kWh, it said. Power generation reached 498.7 billion kWh in August, up 13.4 percent year on year, figures from China's National Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday. China put 47.1 gigawatts (GW) of new installed power generation capacity into formal operation in the Jan-August period, including 20.92 GW of thermal power and 16.05 GW of hydropower, the NEA said. Power consumption in China, the world's top energy user, is expected to grow more than 9 percent this year, faster than the 5.5-percent growth rate in 2012, the State Electricity Regulatory Commission said in January. Following is a breakdown of China's power consumption and other data for August, posted on the administration's website (www.nea.gov.cn). For news and data on China's power market, please click. August Y/Y Jan-Aug Y/Y (bln kWh) pct chg (bln kWh) pct chg Total power use 510.3 13.7 3,500.3 6.8 Of which: Residential 75.7 21.4 449.6 7.5 Non-residential* 434.6 3,050.7 -Primary industry~ 11.8 6.5 69.2 -0.5 -Secondary industry 357.3 12.1 2,565.4 6.3 of which: light industry 60.1 6.8 420.3 5.8 heavy industry 290.7 13.1 2,101.8 6.3 -Tertiary industry 65.5 15.6 416.1 10.7 Jan-Aug Y/Y Chg Power plant utilisation (hours) (hours) Average 3,016 -57 in which: Thermal plant 3,323 -18 Hydro plant 2,265 -114 Jan-Aug Y/Y Chg Coal use in generation (grams/kWh) (grams/kWh) 321 -4 New generation capacity Jan-Aug(GW) Y/Y pct chg Total 47.10 in which: Thermal 20.92 Hydro 16.05 Total generation capacity^ End-Aug(GW) Y/Y pct chg Total 1,155.76 9.8 in which: Thermal 838.69 7.7 Hydropower 228.41 12.1 Nuclear 14.61 16.7 * Calculated by Reuters based on available government figures. ~ Primary industry refers to agriculture, animal husbandry, fishery and forestry. ^ generator with capacity of 6 megawatt or above. (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Paul Carsten; Editing by Ron Popeski)