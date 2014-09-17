Sept 17 China consumed 502.5 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity in August, down 1.5 percent from a year earlier as a result of a slower economy and milder summer temperatures, data from the National Energy Administration showed. Over the first eight months, power consumption increased 4 percent on the year to 3.64 trillion kWh, the administration said. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed that power generation fell for the first time in four years in August. Overall power output dropped 2.18 percent in August, but thermal power was hit the hardest, falling 11.25 percent as grid companies took on significantly more hydropower over the period. Following is a breakdown of China's power consumption and other data for August, posted on the administration's website (www.nea.gov.cn). For news and data on China's power market, please click. August Y/Y Jan-Aug Y/Y (bln kWh) pct chg (bln kWh) pct chg Total power use 502.5 -1.5 3,640.4 4.0 Of which: Residential 71.6 -5.7 468.4 3.8 Non-residential* 430.9 3,172.0 -Primary industry~ 13.0 11.6 68.7 0.3 -Secondary industry 351.7 -1.5 2,661.5 3.9 of which: light industry 60.6 1.3 435.1 3.7 heavy industry 284.5 -2.2 2,179.3 3.8 -Tertiary industry 66.2 1.1 441.7 5.8 Jan-Aug Y/Y chg Power plant utilisation (hours) (hours) Average 2,862 -146 of which: Thermal plants 3,175 -138 Hydro plants 2,300 34 Wind plants 1,224 -146 Jan-Aug Y/Y Chg Coal use in generation (grams/kWh) (grams/kWh) 319 -2.8 New generation capacity Jan-Aug (GW) Y/Y pct chg Total 48.11 of which: Thermal 22.85 Hydro 15.29 Total generation capacity^ End-Aug (GW) Y/Y pct chg Total 1,260.39 8.9 of which: Thermal 883.10 5.3 Hydropower 257.51 12.7 Nuclear 17.78 21.7 Wind 83.95 21.6 * Calculated by Reuters based on available government figures. ~ Primary industry refers to agriculture, animal husbandry, fishery and forestry. ^ Generator with capacity of 6 megawatt or above. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)