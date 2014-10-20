(Corrects primary industry power use and total power plant utilisation) Oct 16 China consumed 457 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity in September, up 2.7 percent from a year earlier, data from the National Energy Administration showed. Over the first nine months, power consumption increased 3.9 percent on the year to 4.0975 trillion kWh, the administration said. Power generation and consumption registered their first year-on-year declines in four years in August, with summer temperatures much lower than the record-breaking rates of 2013, slashing air conditioner demand. Following is a breakdown of China's power consumption and other data for September, posted on the administration's website (www.nea.gov.cn). For news and data on China's power market, please click. September Y/Y Jan-Sept Y/Y (bln kWh) pct chg (bln kWh) pct chg Total power use 457.0 2.7 4,097.5 3.9 Of which: Residential 64.0 -10.2 533.2 1.8 Non-residential* 393.0 -Primary industry~ 9.7 6.5 78.3 2.4 -Secondary industry 322.1 5.2 2,982.7 4.0 of which: light industry 57.9 5.2 493.3 3.8 heavy industry 258.1 5.3 2,436.1 3.9 -Tertiary industry 61.2 4.9 503.3 5.7 Jan-Sept Y/Y chg Power plant utilisation (hours) (hours) Average 3,204 -174 of which: Thermal plants 3,512 -182 Hydro plants 2,723 84 Wind plants 1,340 -182 Jan-Sept Y/Y Chg Coal use in generation (grams/kWh) (grams/kWh) 319 -2.8 New generation capacity Jan-Sept (GW) Y/Y pct chg Total 52.5 of which: Thermal 25.8 Hydro 15.65 Total generation capacity^ End-Sept (GW) Y/Y pct chg Total 1,265.91 8.7 of which: Thermal 886.92 5.3 Hydropower 257.89 11.7 Nuclear 17.78 21.7 Wind 84.82 21.9 * Calculated by Reuters based on available government figures. ~ Primary industry refers to agriculture, animal husbandry, fishery and forestry. ^ Generator with capacity of 6 megawatt or above. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)