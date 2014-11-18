Nov 18 China consumed 450.8 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity in October, up 3.1 percent from a year earlier, data from the National Energy Administration showed. Over the first 10 months, power consumption increased 3.8 percent on the year to 4.5484 trillion kWh, the administration said. Following is a breakdown of China's power consumption and other data for October, posted on the administration's website (www.nea.gov.cn). For news and data on China's power market, please click. October Y/Y Jan-Oct Y/Y (bln kWh) pct chg (bln kWh) pct chg Total power use 450.8 3.1 4,548.4 3.8 Of which: Residential 54.1 1.0 586.7 1.7 Non-residential* 396.7 -Primary industry~ 6.9 -11.4 85.3 1.1 -Secondary industry 336.9 2.8 3320.5 3.9 of which: light industry 56.6 8.0 549.8 4.3 heavy industry 274.6 1.8 2,711.9 3.7 -Tertiary industry 53.0 9.1 555.8 6.0 Jan-Oct Y/Y chg Power plant utilisation (hours) (hours) Average 3,547 -199 of which: Thermal plants 3,867 -235 Hydro plants 3,103 227 Wind plants 1,506 -185 Jan-Oct Y/Y Chg Coal use in generation (grams/kWh) (grams/kWh) 319 -2.0 New generation capacity Jan-Oct (GW) Y/Y pct chg Total 57.71 of which: Thermal 28.11 Hydro 16.98 Total generation capacity^ End-Oct (GW) Y/Y pct chg Total 1,272.38 8.5 of which: Thermal 890.03 5.3 Hydropower 257.80 9.4 Nuclear 17.78 21.7 Wind 88.05 23.8 * Calculated by Reuters based on available government figures. ~ Primary industry refers to agriculture, animal husbandry, fishery and forestry. ^ Excludes units with capacity of less than 6 megawatts. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)