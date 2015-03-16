BEIJING, March 16 China's power consumption in the first two months of 2015 reached 845.4 billion kilowatt hours (kWh), up 2.5 percent compared to the same period last year, the National Energy Administration (NEA) said on Monday. The following is a breakdown of China's power consumption and other data for February and for the first two months of the year, posted on the administration's website (www.nea.gov.cn). For news and data on China's power market, please click. February Y/Y chg Jan-Feb Y/Y chg (bln kWh) (pct) (bln kWh) (pct) Total power use 359.5 -6.3 845.4 2.5 Of which: Residential 61.0 -2.9 125.9 2.6 Non-residential* 298.5 -Primary industry~ 4.9 -4.0 11.0 -2.5 -Secondary industry 240.1 -9.0 590.0 1.5 Of which: Light industry 40.9 7.6 99.3 10.4 Heavy industry 193.8 -12.5 477.9 -0.4 -Tertiary industry 53.5 3.1 118.4 8.1 Jan-Feb Y/Y chg Power plant utilisation (hours) (hours) Average 629 -39 Of which: Thermal plants 739 -52 Hydro plants 373 21 Wind plants 302 -2 Jan-Feb Y/Y chg Coal use in generation (grams/kWh) (grams/kWh) 308 -7.5 Jan-Feb New generation capacity (GW) Total 13.42 Of which: Thermal 7.87 Hydro 1.39 end-Feb Y/Y chg Total generation capacity^ (GW) (pct) Total 1,329.06 9.1 Of which: Thermal 917.48 6.1 Hydropower 264.40 8.8 Nuclear 21.04 44.1 Wind 100.04 27.6 * Calculated by Reuters based on available government figures. ~ Primary industry refers to agriculture, animal husbandry, fishery and forestry. ^ Excludes units with capacity of less than 6 megawatts. (Reporting by Adam Rose; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)