BEIJING, May 14 China's power consumption in April touched 441.5 billion kilowatt hours (kWh), up 1.3 percent on year, the National Energy Administration (NEA) said on Thursday. Following is a breakdown of China's power consumption and other data for April and the first four months of the year, from the administration's website (www.nea.gov.cn). For news and data on China's power market, please click. April Y/Y chg Jan-Apr Y/Y chg (bln kWh) (pct) (bln kWh) (pct) Total power use 441.5 1.3 1731.6 0.9 Of which: Residential 57.5 8.9 247.7 4.0 Non-residential* 384.0 -Primary industry~ 7.7 -4.2 24.8 -2.6 -Secondary industry 322.6 -1.3 1230.5 -0.8 Of which: Light industry 57.5 2.0 201.4 1.9 Heavy industry 259.7 -1.7 1006.5 -1.3 -Tertiary industry 53.8 11.2 228.7 7.9 Jan-Apr Y/Y chg Power plant utilisation (hours) (hours) Average 1277 -111 Of which: Thermal plants 1462 -158 Hydro plants 866 57 Wind plants 672 17 Jan-Apr Y/Y chg Coal use in generation (grams/kWh) (grams/kWh) 309 -5.8 Jan-Apr New generation capacity (GW) Total 24.28 Of which: Thermal 13.99 Hydro 3.00 end-Apr Y/Y chg Total generation capacity^ (GW) (pct) Total 1,340.48 8.9 Of which: Thermal 924.52 6.4 Hydropower 266.13 7.9 Nuclear 21.05 34.1 Wind 101.10 24.0 * Calculated by Reuters based on available government figures. ~ Primary industry refers to agriculture, animal husbandry, fishery and forestry. ^ Excludes units with capacity of less than 6 megawatts. (Reporting by Adam Rose; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)