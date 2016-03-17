March 17 China's power consumption in February rose 4 percent from the previous year to 381.2 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh), figures from the National Energy Administration (NEA) showed. Consumption in the first two months of 2016 rose 2 percent to 876.2 billion kWh. Power generation capacity was up 11.8 percent in January and February, with a 33.7-percent jump in nuclear power capacity and a 33.3-percent jump in wind power capacity, the agency said in a statement published on its website (www.nea.gov.cn). The NEA does not break out figures for solar power. China generated 870.2 billion kWh of power in the first two months of the year, up 0.3 percent, data from the country's statistics bureau showed earlier this month. The following is a breakdown of China's power consumption and other data for November, posted on the administration's website. For news and data on China's power market, please click. February y/y chg Jan-Feb y/y chg (bln kWh) (pct) (bln kWh) (pct) Total power use 381.2 4.0 876.2 2.0 Of which: Residential 70.9 16.6 140.5 11.8 Non-residential* 310.3 -Primary industry~ 5.5 11.9 11.7 6.7 -Secondary industry 242.8 -1.8 591.5 -2.1 Of which: Light industry 39.4 -3.8 98.5 -0.8 Heavy industry 198.3 -1.3 480.7 -2.3 -Tertiary industry 61.9 15.7 132.5 11.9 Jan-Feb y/y chg (hours) (hours) Power plant utilisation^ 575 -54 Of which: Thermal plants 656 -83 Hydro plants 445 72 Wind plants plants 263 -39 Jan-Feb y/y chg Coal use in generation^ (grams/kWh) (grams/kWh) 302 -5.5 New generation capacity Jan-Feb y/y chg (GW) (pct) Total 22.8 Of which: Thermal 13.95 Hydro 0.99 Jan-Feb y/y chg Generation capacity (GW) (pct) Total 1485.77 11.8 Of which: Thermal 1003.81 9.4 Hydropower 278.15 5.2 Nuclear 28.30 33.7 Wind 133.30 33.3 * Calculated by Reuters based on available government figures. ~ Primary industry refers to agriculture, animal husbandry, fishery and forestry. ^ Excludes units with capacity of less than 6 megawatts. (Reporting by Adam Rose; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)