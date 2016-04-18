April 18 China's power consumption rose 5.6 percent in March
from the previous year to 476.2 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh), figures from the
National Energy Administration (NEA) showed.
Consumption in the first three months of 2016 rose 3.2 percent to 1.352
trillion kWh, the administration said.
Total power generation capacity rose 11.7 percent in the first quarter to
1,493.6 gigawatts (GW).
The following is a breakdown of China's power consumption and other data for
March, posted on the administration's website.
March y/y chg Jan-Mar y/y chg
(bln kWh) (pct) (bln kWh) (pct)
Total power use 476.2 5.6 1352.4 3.2
Of which:
Residential 70.3 8.9 210.8 10.8
Non-residential* 405.9
-Primary industry 6.7 9.9 18.4 7.8
-Secondary industry 337.6 4.3 929.1 0.2
Of which:
Light industry 50.8 15.9 149.4 4.3
Heavy industry 282.0 2.4 762.7 -0.6
-Tertiary industry 61.5 9.0 194.0 10.9
Jan-Mar y/y chg
(hours) (hours)
Power plant utilisation^ 886 -74
Of which:
Thermal plants 1006 -108
Hydro plants 691 82
Wind plants plants 422 -61
Jan-Mar y/y chg
Coal use in generation^ (grams/kWh) (grams/kWh)
304 -3.8
New generation capacity Jan-Mar y/y chg
(GW) (pct)
Total 28.15
Of which:
Thermal 17.46
Hydro 1.59
Jan-Mar y/y chg
Generation capacity (GW) (pct)
Total 1493.60 11.7
Of which:
Thermal 1009.25 9.3
Hydropower 278.54 5.0
Nuclear 28.14 33.7
Wind 134.07 33.2
* Calculated by Reuters based on available government figures.
~ Primary industry refers to agriculture, animal husbandry, fishery and
forestry.
^ Excludes units with capacity of less than 6 megawatts.
(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)