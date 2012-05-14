BEIJING, May 14 China used 389.9 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in April, up 3.7 percent from a year earlier, the National Energy Administration said on Monday. Following is a breakdown of China's power consumption and other data for April, posted on the administration's website (www.nea.gov.cn). For news and data on China's power market, please click. April Y/Y Jan-Apr Y/Y (bln kWh) pct chg (bln kWh) pct chg Total power use 389.9 3.74 1555.4 6.0 Of which: Residential 49.4 13.77 217.6 15.39 Non-residential* 340.5 1337.8 -Primary industry~ 7.7 -7.01 26.7 -4.17 -Secondary industry 290.8 1.56 1129.4 3.67 of which: light industry 50.5 2.6 181.7 2.61 heavy industry 235.3 1.33 928.8 3.84 -Tertiary industry 41.9 11.07 181.7 12.47 Jan-Apr Y/Y Chg Power plant utilisation (hours) (hours) Average 1480 -48 of which: Thermal plants 1705 -30 Hydro plants 728 -72 Jan-Apr Y/Y Chg Coal use in generation (grams/kWh) (grams/kWh) 321 -5 New generation capacity Jan-Apr(GW) Y/Y pct chg Total 14.86 in which: Thermal 10.38 Hydro 2.05 Total generation capacity^ End-Apr(GW) Y/Y pct chg Total 1034.39 8.9 in which: Thermal 770.14 7.5 Hydropower 198.59 7.1 Nuclear 12.57 16.2 Capital Investment(bln yuan) Jan-Apr Y/Y pct chg Generation 89.9 in which: Hydro 34.8 Thermal 20.8 Nuclear 20.5 Transmission & distribution 66.8 * Calculated by Reuters based on available government figures. ~ Primary industry refers to agriculture, animal husbandry, fishery and forestry. ^ generator with capacity of 6 megawatt or above. (Reporting by Judy Hua and David Stanway; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)