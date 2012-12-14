BEIJING, Dec 14 China consumed 413.9 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity in November, up 7.6 percent year on year, the fastest rate of growth since February, according to data from the country's National Energy Administration issued on Friday. If February data -- distorted by the Chinese new year holiday -- is taken out, the November power consumption grew at its fastest since last December. Total power consumption in the first 11 months of the year reached 4.5 trillion kWh, up 5.1 percent compared with the same period in 2011. The growth in power consumption slowed markedly this year compared with the double-digit rates of increase in previous years, but it has been increasing steadily since September. Following is a breakdown of China's power consumption and other data for November, posted on the administration's website (www.nea.gov.cn). For news and data on China's power market, please click. Nov Y/Y Jan-Nov Y/Y (bln kWh) pct chg (bln kWh) pct chg Total power use 413.9 7.6 4,502.8 5.1 Of which: Residential 46.0 8.2 571.4 10.6 Non-residential* 367.9 3,931.4 -Primary industry~ 7.3 -0.7 94.0 -0.6 -Secondary industry 315.6 7.0 3,319.1 3.5 of which: light industry 52.5 8.2 554.6 4.8 heavy industry 257.6 6.7 2,709.6 3.2 -Tertiary industry 45.1 12.4 518.3 11.2 Jan-Nov Y/Y Chg Power plant utilisation (hours) (hours) Average 4,174 -160 in which: Thermal plant 4,507 -301 Hydro plant 3,351 497 Jan-Nov Y/Y Chg Coal use in generation (grams/kWh) (grams/kWh) 324 -4 New generation capacity Jan-Nov(GW) Y/Y pct chg Total 57.30 in which: Thermal 35.58 Hydro 13.12 Total generation capacity^ End-Nov (GW) Y/Y pct chg Total 1,075.2 8.2 in which: Thermal 795.63 6.7 Hydropower 207.43 7.8 Nuclear 12.57 5.6 Capital Investment(bln yuan) Jan-Nov Y/Y pct chg Generation 302.1 in which: Hydro 102.8 Thermal 79.4 Nuclear 65.0 Transmission & 317.9 distribution * Calculated by Reuters based on available government figures. ~ Primary industry refers to agriculture, animal husbandry, fishery and forestry. ^ generator with capacity of 6 megawatt or above. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)