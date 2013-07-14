BEIJING, July 14 China's power consumption in June reached 438.4 billion killowatt hours (kWh), up 6.3 percent from a year earlier, the National Energy Administration said on Sunday. Total power consumption in the first half of this year rose 5.1 percent to 2.496 trillion kWh, it said. China put 32.43 gigawatts (GW) of new installed power generation capacity into formal operation in the Jan-June period, including 15.85 GW of thermal power and 8.89 GW of hydropower, it said. Power consumption in China, the world's top energy user, is expected to grow more than 9 percent this year, faster than the 5.5-percent growth rate in 2012, the State Electricity Regulatory Commission said in January. Following is a breakdown of China's power consumption and other data for June, posted on the administration's website (www.nea.gov.cn). For news and data on China's power market, please click. June Y/Y Jan-June Y/Y (bln kWh) pct chg (bln kWh) pct chg Total power use 438.4 6.3 2,496.1 5.14 Of which: Residential 47.0 9.32 315.6 3.89 Non-residential* 391.3 2,180.5 -Primary industry~ 9.9 -7.11 46.1 -0.77 -Secondary industry 331.6 5.73 1,841.9 4.88 of which: light industry 55.9 4.33 300.5 4.91 heavy industry 270.5 5.97 1,510.3 4.80 -Tertiary industry 49.8 10.53 292.5 9.26 Jan-June Y/Y Chg Power plant utilisation (hours) (hours) Average 2,173 -64 in which: Thermal plant 2,412 -83 Hydro plant 1,532 76 Jan-June Y/Y Chg Coal use in generation (grams/kWh) (grams/kWh) 320 -4.13 New generation capacity Jan-June(GW) Y/Y pct chg Total 32.43 in which: Thermal 15.85 Hydro 8.89 Total generation capacity^ End-June(GW) Y/Y pct chg Total 1,142.11 9.29 in which: Thermal 834.18 7.65 Hydropower 221.80 9.63 Nuclear 14.61 16.69 * Calculated by Reuters based on available government figures. ~ Primary industry refers to agriculture, animal husbandry, fishery and forestry. ^ generator with capacity of 6 megawatt or above. (Reporting by Judy Hua and Kevin Yao)