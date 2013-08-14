Aug 14 China's power consumption in July reached 495 billion kilowatt hours (kWh), the National Energy Administration (NEA) said on Wednesday, up 8.8 percent from a year earlier, the fastest growth rate of the year so far. Total power consumption in the first seven months of the year rose 5.7 percent to 2.990 trillion kWh, it said. Power generation reached 479.5 billion kWh in July, up 8.1 percent year on year, figures from China's National Bureau of Statistics showed last week. China put 39.33 gigawatts (GW) of new installed power generation capacity into formal operation in the Jan-July period, including 17.51 GW of thermal power and 12.67 GW of hydropower, the NEA said. Power consumption in China, the world's top energy user, is expected to grow more than 9 percent this year, faster than the 5.5-percent growth rate in 2012, the State Electricity Regulatory Commission said in January. Following is a breakdown of China's power consumption and other data for June, posted on the administration's website (www.nea.gov.cn). For news and data on China's power market, please click. July Y/Y Jan-July Y/Y (bln kWh) pct chg (bln kWh) pct chg Total power use 495.0 8.8 2,990.1 5.7 Of which: Residential 58.5 12.3 374.1 5.1 Non-residential* 436.5 2,616.0 -Primary industry~ 11.3 -5.5 57.4 -1.7 -Secondary industry 366.6 8.1 2,207.7 5.4 of which: light industry 59.6 10.0 360.2 5.7 heavy industry 301.2 7.7 1,810.7 5.2 -Tertiary industry 58.6 13.4 350.9 9.9 Jan-July Y/Y Chg Power plant utilisation (hours) (hours) Average 2,591 -65 in which: Thermal plant 2,856 -67 Hydro plant 1,883 -17 Jan-July Y/Y Chg Coal use in generation (grams/kWh) (grams/kWh) 321 -4 New generation capacity Jan-July(GW) Y/Y pct chg Total 39.33 in which: Thermal 17.51 Hydro 12.67 Total generation capacity^ End-July(GW) Y/Y pct chg Total 1,147.72 9.6 in which: Thermal 836.72 7.9 Hydropower 223.46 10.3 Nuclear 14.61 16.7 * Calculated by Reuters based on available government figures. ~ Primary industry refers to agriculture, animal husbandry, fishery and forestry. ^ generator with capacity of 6 megawatt or above. (Reporting by David Stanway in Beijing; Editing by Anand Basu)