BEIJING, Nov 15 China's power consumption in October reached 437.5 billion
kilowatt hours (kWh), the National Energy Administration (NEA) said late on Thursday, up 9.5
percent from a year earlier.
Overall power consumption in October fell 1.6 percent from the previous month as
temperatures dropped and air conditioners were turned off. The growth rate also slowed from 10.4
percent in September.
Total power consumption in the first 10 months of the year rose 7.4 percent to 4.383
trillion kWh.
China's power generation in October rose 8.4 percent on the year to 430.5 billion kWh,
posting a seventh consecutive monthly gain.
Following is a breakdown of China's power consumption and other data for October, posted on
the administration's website (www.nea.gov.cn).
Oct Y/Y Jan-Oct Y/Y
(bln kWh) pct chg (bln kWh) pct chg
Total power use 437.5 9.5 4,382.5 7.4
Of which:
Residential 53.5 14.6 577.7 9.8
Non-residential* 384.0 3,804.8
-Primary industry 7.9 11.1 85.5 -0.5
-Secondary industry 327.5 8.5 3,194.7 6.7
of which:
light industry 52.3 6.7 526.0 6.0
heavy industry 269.8 8.8 2,614.2 6.8
-Tertiary industry 48.6 10.9 524.6 10.6
Jan-Oct Y/Y Chg
Power plant utilisation (hours) (hours)
Average 3,752 -51
of which:
Thermal power 4,111 23
Hydropower 2,878 -237
Jan-Oct Y/Y Chg
Coal use in generation (grams/kWh) (grams/kWh)
321 -5
New generation capacity Jan-Oct(GW) Y/Y pct chg
Total 62.95
of which:
Thermal 27.00
Hydro 22.28
Total generation capacity^ End-Oct(GW) Y/Y pct chg
Total 1,172.71 10.0
in which:
Thermal 845.18 7.2
Hydropower 235.56 14.2
Nuclear 14.61 16.7
Calculated by Reuters based on available government figures.~ Primary industry refers to
agriculture, animal husbandry, fishery and forestry.
^ generators with capacity of 6 megawatts or above.
