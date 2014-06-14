June 14 China used 449.2 billion kilowatt hours of electricity in May, up 5.3 percent from a year earlier, the National Energy Administration said on Saturday. For the first five months as a whole, power consumption increased 5.2 percent on the year to 2,163.8 billion kWh, the administration said. Following is a breakdown of China's power consumption and other data for May, posted on the administration's website (www.nea.gov.cn). For news and data on China's power market, please click. May Y/Y Jan-May Y/Y (bln kWh) pct chg (bln kWh) pct chg Total power use 449.2 5.3 2163.8 5.2 Of which: Residential 48.9 5.6 286.7 6.4 Non-residential* 400.3 1877.1 -Primary industry~ 8.3 -8.3 33.7 -5.8 -Secondary industry 344.5 5.5 1584.3 5.1 of which: light industry 57.1 3.6 254.8 4.6 heavy industry 281.5 5.9 1301.1 5.1 -Tertiary industry 47.5 6.0 259.1 6.4 Jan-May Y/Y chg Power plant utilisation (hours) (hours) Average 1733 -59 of which: Thermal plants 1999 -17 Hydro plants 1084 -64 Wind plants 863 -77 Jan-May Y/Y Chg Coal use in generation (grams/kWh) (grams/kWh) 316 -3 New generation capacity Jan-May (GW) Y/Y pct chg Total 29.36 of which: Thermal 13.04 Hydro 8.35 Total generation capacity^ End-May (GW) Y/Y pct chg Total 1241.12 9.3 of which: Thermal 872.13 5.0 Hydropower 249.62 13.7 Nuclear 17.78 30.7 Wind 82.27 23.1 * Calculated by Reuters based on available government figures. ~ Primary industry refers to agriculture, animal husbandry, fishery and forestry. ^ Generator with capacity of 6 megawatt or above. (Reporting by David Stanway)