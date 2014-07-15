July 15 China consumed 463.9 billion kilowatt hours of electricity in June, up 5.9 percent from a year earlier, the National Energy Administration said on Monday. For the first six months as a whole, power consumption increased 5.3 percent on the year to 2.63 trillion kWh, the administration said. Following is a breakdown of China's power consumption and other data for June, posted on the administration's website (www.nea.gov.cn). For news and data on China's power market, please click. June Y/Y Jan-June Y/Y (bln kWh) pct chg (bln kWh) pct chg Total power use 463.9 5.9 2627.6 5.3 Of which: Residential 51.1 8.1 337.8 6.6 Non-residential* 412.8 2289.8 -Primary industry~ 9.8 0.3 43.5 -4.6 -Secondary industry 348.2 5.2 1932.5 5.1 of which: light industry 58.9 4.9 313.7 4.7 heavy industry 283.4 5.2 1584.5 5.1 -Tertiary industry 54.7 9.0 313.8 6.9 Jan-June Y/Y chg Power plant utilisation (hours) (hours) Average 2087 -79 of which: Thermal plants 2375 -26 Hydro plants 1430 -101 Wind plants 986 -114 Jan-June Y/Y Chg Coal use in generation (grams/kWh) (grams/kWh) 317 -3 New generation capacity Jan-June (GW) Y/Y pct chg Total 36.70 of which: Thermal 15.03 Hydro 13.01 Total generation capacity^ End-June (GW) Y/Y pct chg Total 1251.22 9.4 of which: Thermal 878.85 5.4 Hydropower 253.72 14.4 Nuclear 17.78 21.7 Wind 82.75 22.6 * Calculated by Reuters based on available government figures. ~ Primary industry refers to agriculture, animal husbandry, fishery and forestry. ^ Generator with capacity of 6 megawatt or above. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)