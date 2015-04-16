SHANGHAI, April 16 China's power consumption in March reached 444.8 billion kilowatt hours (kWh), down 2.2 percent from a year earlier, the National Energy Administration (NEA) said on Thursday. The fall in power consumption is in line with weakness in the country's key sectors, as China's economy grew at its slowest pace in six years at the start of 2015, data showed. The following is a breakdown of China's power consumption and other data for March and for the first three months of the year, posted on the administration's website (www.nea.gov.cn). For news and data on China's power market, please click. March Y/Y chg Jan-March Y/Y chg (bln kWh) (pct) (bln kWh) (pct) Total power use 444.8 -2.2 1290.1 0.8 Of which: Residential 64.5 3.2 190.1 2.6 Non-residential* 380.3 -Primary industry~ 6.1 -0.9 17.1 -1.9 -Secondary industry 317.7 -4.3 907.9 -0.6 Of which: Light industry 44.6 -13.4 144.0 1.8 Heavy industry 268.8 -2.4 746.9 -1.1 -Tertiary industry 56.5 4.6 174.9 7.0 Jan-March Y/Y chg Power plant utilisation (hours) (hours) Average 954 -84 Of which: Thermal plants 1106 -122 Hydro plants 609 58 Wind plants 483 4 Jan-March Y/Y chg Coal use in generation (grams/kWh) (grams/kWh) 308 -7.4 Jan-March New generation capacity (GW) Total 18.07 Of which: Thermal 9.94 Hydro 1.59 end-March Y/Y chg Total generation capacity^ (GW) (pct) Total 1,337.08 9.2 Of which: Thermal 923.41 6.6 Hydropower 265.30 8.0 Nuclear 21.04 34.1 Wind 100.64 26.9 * Calculated by Reuters based on available government figures. ~ Primary industry refers to agriculture, animal husbandry, fishery and forestry. ^ Excludes units with capacity of less than 6 megawatts. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom and David Stanway; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)