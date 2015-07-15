July 15 China consumed 472.3 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity in June, up 1.8 percent from the previous year, figures from the country's National Energy Administration showed on Wednesday. The year-on-year growth rates have been recovering steadily since March, when consumption fell 2.2 percent and total power generation dropped by its biggest margin since 2008. Consumption in the first six months of the year reached 2.662 trillion kWh, 1.3 percent higher than the same period in 2014. According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday, China produced 474.5 billion kWh of power in June, up 0.5 percent compared to the same period last year, but thermal power generation fell 5.8 percent to 336.3 billion kWh as grids switched to cleaner hydropower. Average utilisation rates at thermal power plants have fallen by 217 hours in the first six months of the year, the NEA said. Following is a breakdown of China's power consumption and other data for June, posted on the administration's website (www.nea.gov.cn). For news and data on China's power market, please click. June Y/Y chg Jan-June Y/Y chg (bln kWh) (pct) (bln kWh) (pct) Total power use 472.3 1.8 2662.4 1.3 Of which: Residential 53.0 3.5 354.5 4.8 Non-residential* 419.3 -Primary industry~ 10.6 6.3 44.1 0.9 -Secondary industry 350.2 0.6 1924.4 -0.5 Of which: Light industry 60.7 2.9 320.5 2.1 Heavy industry 283.8 0.3 1569.8 -0.9 -Tertiary industry 58.5 6.7 339.7 8.1 Jan-June Y/Y chg Power plant utilisation (hours) (hours) Average 1936 -151 Of which: Thermal plants 2158 -217 Hydro plants 1512 82 Wind plants 1002 16 Jan-June Y/Y chg Coal use in generation (grams/kWh) (grams/kWh) 314 -3.0 Jan-June New generation capacity (GW) Total 43.38 Of which: Thermal 23.43 Hydro 5.06 end-June Y/Y chg Total generation capacity^ (GW) (pct) Total 1,359.51 8.7 Of which: Thermal 935.01 6.4 Hydropower 268.13 5.7 Nuclear 22.14 24.5 Wind 104.91 26.8 * Calculated by Reuters based on available government figures. ~ Primary industry refers to agriculture, animal husbandry, fishery and forestry. ^ Excludes units with capacity of less than 6 megawatts. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Sunil Nair)