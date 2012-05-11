* April power output up 0.7 pct, lowest in a non-holiday month since May 2009

* Daily generation at 12.4 bln kilowatts hours, lowest since Nov last year (Adds details, background)

By Jim Bai and David Stanway

BEIJING, May 11 China's power generation increased 0.7 percent from a year earlier in April, government data showed on Friday, the slowest pace of growth in a non-holiday month since May 2009 as a cooling economy continued to squeeze demand.

Electricity output totaled 371.8 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) in April, according to data issued by the National Bureau of Statistics.

On a daily basis, power output was about 12.4 billion kWh per day, the lowest in a non-holiday month since November.

A breakdown of power generation by sources will be available later in the day.

China's power output growth has been mostly dropping since March last year, tracking slowing activity in the world's second-largest economy.

China's factory output rose by 9.3 percent in April compared with March's 11.9 percent, well below expectations as cooling demand at home and abroad dragged on production growth.

Customs data on Thursday had showed both growth in China's imports and exports in April was much weaker than expected, suggesting the nation was risking a fresh downturn in demand for goods from its massive factory sector.

China's annual consumer inflation moderated in April despite strong food price rises, potentially giving Beijing more scope to loosen policy to help the economy rebound from a first-quarter slowdown in growth.

China's power production is expected to rise 7.5 percent in 2012, its slowest growth since 2009, while slackening demand from power stations across the country will also curb gains in coal output, the government said in March.

China may face a power supply gap of 30-40 gigawatts (GW) this summer, around the same as it experienced last summer, China Electricity Council, a lobby group representing power firms, said in April. (Editing by Ed Davies)