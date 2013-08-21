* State Grid says 8,734 km of lines still need full govt
By David Stanway and Benjamin Kang Lim
BEIJING, Aug 21 China is already building, or
has approved, more than half of a $100 billion network of
high-voltage power lines to connect remote energy producing
regions to the east coast, a top official at the state grid firm
told Reuters.
The project has been controversial with critics arguing the
State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC), the world's
biggest utility, is betting too much on costly and untested
technology that could expose the system to black outs.
The state grid will spend 620 billion yuan ($100 billion) by
2017 on 20 ultra-high voltage (UHV) lines spanning nearly 20,000
km (12,000 miles), said Zhang Zhengling, deputy director of
development and planning at the firm. Some analysts have
previously put the cost of the upgrade as high as $250 billion.
Zhang said 4,633 km of the lines, which are designed to
minimise energy loss during transmission, had been completed and
another 6,400 km was now being built.
He said local governments had given the go-ahead for studies
to be made for the remaining 8,734 km of the project ahead of
approval by China's planning agency, the National Development
and Reform Commission (NDRC).
SGCC has lobbied hard for approval but a source at the NDRC
said last year that regulators remain cautious.
No one at the agency was available for comment, but Zhang
Guobao, NDRC's former energy chief, said in a TV interview this
month that a dispute over UHV "had not yet been settled".
Zhang said he believed the government had full confidence in
UHV. The technology would help government efforts to
commercialise energy sources in the northwest and southwest, as
well as reduce environmental pressures along the industrialised
eastern coast, he said.
"People say it is immature, and three years ago maybe they
were right, but now it isn't really true -- our pilot project
has been running for over four years without a single hitch."
Zhang rejected claims that UHV could raise blackout risks,
saying the grid was designed to prevent outages. He also said
reports suggesting the total cost of the project could be more
than double SGCC's estimate were based on misunderstandings.
CURB ENERGY IMPORTS
The world's No. 2 economy has struggled to expand its grid
to keep up with power demand growth, which has exceeded
forecasts. Most of China's new energy supplies are located in
the far west, while demand is in the east and south.
The UHV lines would allow China to build power plants near
coal mines or gas fields before sending electricity rather than
coal across country. This would free up rail capacity and could
reduce the need for coal and gas imports.
By 2017, the company aims to connect 210 gigawatts of
capacity in the west to markets in the east, triple the current
rate and involving the transmission of 1.2 trillion
kilowatt-hours of power a year across huge distances, Zhang
said.
He said UHV could deliver four to five times more power than
traditional power lines, and was also more reliable, with much
less lost during transmission. The lines also required less
space, a crucial advantage in China where land is scarce.
China's strategy aimed at improving air quality in the east
involves constructing coal and power production bases in inland
regions, delivering power instead of coal. With China also
planning to cut coal use around Beijing, Shanghai and Guangdong,
the onus will be on the grid to deliver more power, Zhang said.
He said UHV would allow China to take advantage of renewable
energy sources in western regions like Yunnan and Tibet.
"Without UHV, renewables can't find a market. The local
population cannot use that much power and it must be delivered
through grids, and it is so far away that we can only use UHV."
