BEIJING Oct 14 China consumed 444.8 billion
kilowatt hours (kWh) of power in September, up 10.4 percent year
on year, figures from the National Energy Administration showed
on Monday.
The year-on-year growth rate slowed slightly from the August
figure of 13.4 percent, which was the fastest of the year so
far.
Consumption for the first three quarters of the year stood
at 3.945 trillion kWh, up 7.2 percent compared with the same
period of 2012, the administration said.
China's electricity regulator said in January power
consumption was expected to grow more than 9 percent for the
whole of this year, compared with a growth rate of 5.5 percent
in 2012.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Paul Tait)