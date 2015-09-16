BEIJING, Sept 16 China is planning to extend its
pilot power price reforms to more regions in the future, the
vice-head of the country's state planning agency said on
Wednesday, part of its efforts to make its huge electricity
sector more responsive to the market.
Lian Weiliang, the vice-chairman of the National Development
and Reform Commission (NDRC), also said at a press briefing that
China was planning to establish platforms allowing power to be
traded.
China's electricity prices are fixed by the government, and
state-owned utilities have seen profits surge this year as a
result of a collapse in coal prices, raising tensions with
miners.
Several provinces and regions, including big coal producers
like Inner Mongolia and Ningxia, have already launched pilot
reform schemes that allow local authorities more flexibility to
set power tariffs.
The reforms also involve the launch of trading schemes that
allow generators and end-users to negotiate prices and volumes
themselves.
