BEIJING Dec 10 China produced 439.2 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity in November, up 6.8 percent compared to the same period of 2012, figures from the statistics bureau showed on Tuesday.

The year-on-year rate of growth slowed for the first time since March. Total power generation in October stood at 430.5 billion kWh, up 8.4 percent on the year and the seventh consecutive monthly gain.

Power output from January to November was 4.74 trillion kilowatt-hours, up 7 percent compared to the same period of 2012.

(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Ed Davies)