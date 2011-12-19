BEIJING Dec 19 Southern Chinese provinces will face persistent power shortfalls throughout 2012, with the deficit peaking near 8-14 gigawatts due to rising demand, lower-than-normal rainfall and inadequate generating capacity, the local grid operator said.

The latest estimate by the China Southern Power Grid Corp, cut its previous forecast for a shortfall of 15-18 GW during the period from the fourth quarter of this year to the start of rainy season next year.

The period from March to May next year will be the most difficult time, with average power deficit of about 13 GW, China Southern Power Grid said in reports during the weekend on its website (www.csg.cn).

Peak electricity demand in the five regions, which includes Guangdong, Guangxi, Guizhou, Yunnan and Hainan, is expected to increase 9.8 percent from a year earlier to 134 GW next year, while electricity sales are expected to rise 9.7 percent to 754.5 billion kilowatt hours.

A power shortage in Guangdong, China's leading export center, could reach 6 to 10 GW, one report said.

The outlook for the later period of the 12th five-year plan and the 13th five-year plan does not look any brighter because of uncertainties surrounding the West-to-East power transmission line, according to another report.

The 12th five-year plan covers the years from 2011 to 2015 and the 13th encompasses 2016 to 2020. The West-to-East links mainly transmit electricity from Yunnan and Guizhou to Guangdong province.

But ambitious economic growth plans by Guizhou and Yunnan could reduce their power surplus. (Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ken Wills)