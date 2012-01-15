BEIJING Jan 15 Chinese power consumption
ticked up in December to its highest level since August,
implying the economy may have found a firmer footing after a
lackluster November.
Chinese industry and residences consumed 409.3 billion
kilowatt-hours of power in December, nearly 13 percent higher
than the same month the year before. By comparison, power
consumption in November had risen by only about 10 percent on
year, as a deteriorating export market weighed on Chinese
industrial output.
Power consumption for 2011 rose by almost 12 percent,
slowing from 2010 growth of 15 percent.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Chinese power consumption data
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
In December, residential usage made up a similar percentage
of total power usage as it had the previous year, implying that
winter weather was not responsible for the stronger growth.
Light industry clawed its way back to over 13 percent of
total usage, in line with the year before, after dropping to
12.64 percent of total usage in November.
Power output data due on Jan. 17 should provide a clearer
picture of the Chinese economy's power usage. November data
showed power generation rising by its slowest pace in 10 months.
Data for industrial production and quarterly GDP growth are
also due on Jan. 17. Both are expected to show weakened activity
as global demand slackened
Chinese statistics in the month of December can sometimes
reflect unannounced adjustments from previous months, making it
difficult to draw firm conclusions from this month alone.
(Reporting By Lucy Hornby, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)