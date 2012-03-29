SHANGHAI, March 29 China has altered a proposal for tiered power tariffs, which will charge higher rates for heavier users, to leave 80 percent of households unaffected as it tries to balance its fight against inflation with reforms to ease power shortages, domestic media said on Thursday.

The tiered system, to be rolled out nationwide in the first half of this year and only affecting residential users, was adjusted from a 2010 draft plan to account for what people could afford at a time of rapidly rising consumer prices, Peng Sen, vice chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), was quoted as saying in major state-owned newspapers.

The power price reform is aimed at resolving a long-standing dilemma for utilities whose tariffs are strictly regulated while coal prices are set freely in the market.

This has squeezed profits and discouraged power production, causing severe power shortfalls during peak demand periods.

But the watered-down version highlights the difficulties Beijing faces in balancing the interests of power producers and the need to manage consumer inflation.

The new system uses a three-tier structure for electricity prices for residential users.

Tariffs for power consumption in the "basic needs" category, which will vary across provinces, will remain unchanged and could cover four-fifths of the nation's households, the NDRC, the nation's top planning agency, was quoted as saying.

Power rates will be increased by about 0.05 yuan ($0.01) per kilowatt hour (KWH) in the second category.

Tariffs for the third category, the heaviest users, will rise by 0.20 yuan per KWH, down from an earlier proposed increment of 0.30 yuan per KWH, the NDRC said. ($1 = 6.3060 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Fayen Wong and Chen Yixin; Editing by Edmund Klamann)