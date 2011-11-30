SHANGHAI Nov 30 China may soon raise
power tariffs by 0.025 yuan per kilowatt hour to prevent
widespread shortages over the winter and is also considering
capping benchmark spot coal prices at 800 yuan ($130) a tonne in
a move to thwart a coal price rally, a state newspaper said on
Wednesday.
The China Securities Journal said the window of opportunity
for the government to raise power tariffs was "drawing closer"
as inflation has eased from recent peaks, adding a hike was
necessary to help power producers, who have been losing money on
thermal generation.
In a sign that a power price hike was imminent, several
state-run newspapers have begun to speculate about a possible
price increase.
The paper did not say when a price rise would be imposed,
but it cited unidentified industry sources as saying the hike
may extend to residential users and may also affect more
provinces this time.
A price rise in June was limited to industrial users in 15
provinces.
To prevent higher power use from driving up spot coal
prices, the government was also considering making a pre-emptive
strike by ordering a price cap of 800 yuan on spot benchmark
coal prices with a heating value of 5,500 kcal/kg.
But to help its coal miners deal with rising production
costs, Beijing may allow 2012 contract prices to rise by about 5
percent, the paper said, citing unidentified sources from the
China Coal Transport & Distribution Association.
($1 = 6.3778 Chinese yuan)
