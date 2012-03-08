SHANGHAI, March 8 China will roll out
tiered power pricing for residential customers in the first half
of this year, to charge higher prices for heavy users, a
government official was quoted as saying on Thursday, aiming to
ease chronically tight power supplies.
"The proposal for progressive power tariffs has already been
approved by the State Council and will be rolled out in the
first half of this year," Peng Sen, deputy director of the
National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), was quoted as
saying in the 21st Century Business Herald.
"Various provincial governments are currently working on
relevant programs to push this forward."
Under the new mechanism, electricity prices will be set in
three tiers based on power usage. Prices will be raised by 0.05
yuan ($0.01) per kilowatt hour for the second tier and 0.30
yuan for the third tier, the paper said.
China currently charges uniform rates for electricity use.
Plans for pricing reform were mooted more than two years ago but
have faced delays due to inflationary pressures.
The reform would mark the first of many more painful steps
needed for China to solve its power supply problems.
Fixed tariffs have saddled many thermal power
plants with heavy losses and forced them to cut generation as
they struggle with climbing coal prices.
While the NDRC, China's state planning agency, occasionally
raises the on-grid tariff for power producers, they generally
are too late and too little to offset the impact of steep rises
in coal prices.
But with residential users accounting for only around 10
percent of China's total consumption, experts have said the
planned price reform would only have a modest impact on energy
savings and would do little to ease power producers' pain.
A more effective solution would be for the government to
implement a permanent price mechanism that adjusts power tariffs
in direct proportion to changes in coal prices, Zhai Ruoyu,
former general manager of China Datang Corp, has said.
Residential power prices have not changed since September
2008. They ranged from 0.36 to 0.62 yuan/kWh in China's 31
municipalities, provinces and regions in 2010.
($1 = 6.3099 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Fayen Wong and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Edmund
Klamann)