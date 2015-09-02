BEIJING, Sept 2 Soaring first-half profits for
China's thermal power producers on the back of state-set tariffs
and a collapse in coal prices that left miners with huge losses
have led to fresh calls for power sector reform.
Officials from China's struggling coal sector complain that
they have been left at the mercy of the market, at a time when
the bloated and inefficient power industry continues to benefit
from state support.
Huaneng Power , the listed unit of the
Huaneng Group, the country's biggest power generator, boosted
its first-half net profit by 31.5 percent after adopting what it
described as a "price competitive approach" to buying coal.
Smaller Guangxi Guiguan Power and Zhangze Power
saw profits soar 181 percent and 120 percent
respectively.
By contrast, more than 70 percent of Chinese miners made
losses in the first half of this year, according to National
Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) estimates, and miners
have urged the state to provide support.
"The situation in the power sector is complicated and market
reforms are now being discussed, but the current situation shows
they are really essential," said Zhang Lizi, researcher at the
North China Electric Power University.
Coal accounts for around two thirds of the costs of thermal
power producers, who have benefited from steep falls in prices,
while electricity tariffs are controlled by the NDRC.
Thermal coal at Qinhuangdao port SH-QHA-TRMCOAL averaged
468 yuan ($73.54) a tonne over the first six months of 2015,
compared with 555 yuan a tonne for the same period a year ago,
and has since fallen to around 410 yuan a tonne.
COAL COMPLAINTS
Some experts say the current situation simply reflects
market fluctuations.
"In 2011, when coal prices surged, many power firms suffered
losses, so complaints from the coal companies are unreasonable,"
said Zhu Limin, power analyst with Shanghai Securities. "It is
just a reversal of fortune."
Coal officials say the state stepped in to subsidise power
generators in 2011, but it has so far ignored calls to set a
minimum coal price as it tries to encourage cleaner energy and
trim overcapacity in the sector.
Fixed tariffs, meanwhile, shield power generators from
overcapacity and inefficiency, experts say, with thermal power
plants working at about 20 percent below normal levels while
overcapacity stands at about 200 gigawatts.
China cut electricity tariffs in April to reflect falling
coal costs, but Qinhuangdao prices have fallen another 12.6
percent since the adjustment.
The government aims to reform the price system, but further
tariff adjustments were unlikely in the short term, analysts
said.
"The NDRC has said it will adjust just once a year and to
change them again would send out a wrong signal," said Zhu.
($1 = 6.3635 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by David Stanway and the Beijing newsroom; Editing
by Richard Pullin)