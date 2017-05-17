BEIJING May 17 China's installed power capacity
rose 7.6 percent to the second-highest on record in April, with
coal accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total, data showed
on Wednesday, even as the country has pledged to curb excess and
shift to cleaner power.
Capacity rose to 1,613.25 gigawatts (GW) by the end of
April, just shy of December's record 1,645 GW, National Energy
Administration (NEA) data showed, in line with China's expansion
to keep pace with its industrial demand.
That was up 7.6 percent from a year earlier and 0.3 percent
from March.
The total takes the world's second-largest economy closer to
its target of 2,000 GW by 2020, as outlined in the current
five-year plan.
Beijing's push to curb excesses in its power capacity showed
some signs of taking effect, with the year-on-year growth rate
at its lowest since at least 2010, according to historic data.
The 7.6 percent rise compares with double-digit percentage
increases for most of 2016. Growth has slowed every month since
July last year and has not fallen below 8 percent since at least
the end of 2010, data shows.
A slowdown was expected as Beijing aims to rein in excess
capacity and shift the nation to renewable generation that
produces less emissions.
But coal's 65 percent portion of the total capacity, well
below the 2020 target, highlights the obstacles of the shift to
cleaner fuels like hydro, wind and solar.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason and Lusha Zhang; Editing by
Christian Schmollinger)