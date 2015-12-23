BEIJING Dec 23 China will cut the on-grid wholesale prices for thermal electricity in the new year, the central government said on Wednesday.

The cut will be 0.03 yuan per kilowatt-hour and occur on Jan. 1, the State Council said in a statement posted on its microblog.

On-grid tariffs are the rates power generators charge grid companies, and prices vary from province to province. Coal fires roughly 75 percent of China's power generation, the world's largest.

The move comes after a sustained collapse in coal prices, brought about by a huge supply glut of the thermal fuel, with benchmark Qinghuangdao thermal coal SH-QHA-TRMCOAL last quoted at around 370 yuan per tonne on Dec. 23.

A price change in April cut on-grid prices by 0.02 yuan. (Reporting By Adam Rose and Meng Meng, editing by William Hardy)