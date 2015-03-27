BEIJING, March 27 China will cut on-grid
wholesale prices of thermal electricity, probably from the
second quarter of the year, as coal prices tumble, state media
said on Friday.
The second price cut since September could help reinforce
the downward trend in coal prices, piling more pressure on the
country's coal mining sector, where over 70 percent of mines are
suffering losses.
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) is
seen cutting benchmark on-grid prices by an average of 0.015
yuan ($0.0024) per kilowatt hour, the Xinhua News Agency-run
Economic Information Daily said.
The move will come after a sustained collapse in coal
prices, brought about by a huge supply glut of the thermal fuel,
with benchmark Qinghuangdao thermal coal SH-QHA-TRMCOAL last
quoted at around 475 yuan per tonne on March 23.
On-grid tariffs are the rates power generators charge grid
companies, and prices vary from province to province. Coal now
fires roughly 75 percent of China's power generation, the
world's largest.
The upcoming cut would also affect retail electricity prices
and help energy-intensive manufacturing, such as cement and
electroplated aluminum production, the paper said.
A price change last September cut on-grid prices by 0.0093
yuan.
Policy-setters are finalising an ambitious power sector
deregulation plan that allows power generating firms to compete
in spot markets supplies into grid operators, and also frees up
the retail power markets to boost private
investments.
($1 = 6.2156 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Aizhu Chen and Adam Rose)