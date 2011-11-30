* China ups power tariffs by over 5 pct, up grid prices

* Caps spot coal prices at 800 yuan until market stabilises

* 2012 contract price allowed to rise 5 pct (Adds background, details, analysts comments)

By Jim Bai and Fayen Wong

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Nov 30 China will put a cap on spot coal prices and raise its power tariffs by over 5 percent from Thursday, the second increase this year, in a bid to stem heavy losses from its power plants and prevent widespread blackouts over winter.

In a pre-emptive move to thwart a possible rally in coal prices, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) has also ordered benchmark spot prices with a heating value of 5,500 kcal/kg to be capped at 800 yuan ($130) a tonne.

The China Electricity Council has warned of a severe winter power shortage topping 40 gigawatts. Industry observers said the writing was on the wall after weeks of speculation in state-run media.

Chinese power plants have plunged into the red since 2010 as they struggled with rising coal prices and capped power tariffs. Frustrated over heavy losses, some plants in Shanxi province which have the lowest grid feed-in prices, have cut generation rates by half.

The government will raise power prices for non-residential users by about 0.03 yuan per kilowatt hour or about 5 percent and increase grid feed-in tariffs for coal-fired power plants by 0.026 yuan/kWh or about 6 percent, the NDRC said in a statement.

"A hike in power price will reduce the cost pressures for power firms while restricting unreasonable demand from energy-intensive sectors," the NDRC said.

The latest hike will be the second increase since June, when the government raised charges for non-residential users by about 3 percent in 15 provinces and upped the rates grid operators paid to power firms by around 5 percent.

"The power price hike is surely a life-saver to the thermal power industry," said Wang Wei, the analyst of Guotai Junan Securities. "If there was no price adjustment, a large-scale power shortage could well happen after a few months."

For every 1 percent tariff hike, 2012 net profits for independent power plants such as Huaneng, Datang and Huadian would rise an average 18 percent, Citi Group analyst Pierre Lau said in a Nov. 23 report.

COAL MINERS STILL THE WINNER

Although the increase will give power producers a short term reprieve, analysts the final beneficiaries would still be coal producers, despite the cap of 800 yuan on spot coal prices.

"The price hike will be good for both coal demand and prices. From past experiences, government interventions on spot prices are ineffective and are often a lip service too because it is not possible to enforce," said Henry Liu, head of commodities research at Mirae Assets.

"So although spot coal prices could fall as much as 20-30 yuan in the short term due to weakening industrial demand and high port stocks, it will be due to the hand of the market rather than by government tinkering."

"But in the medium term, prices could rise fairly strong on the back of increased demand."

Analysts at UOB-Kay Hian put a buy rating on coal stocks such as China Coal and Shenhua following the tariff hike, saying the impact of a price cap on coal companies would be limited and have been discounted in share prices.

To help miners deal with rising production costs, the NDRC would allow 2012 contract prices to rise by 5 percent, from 570 yuan set this year.

The government will lift its curbs on coal prices when nationwide coal prices are stablising and coal supply and demand are basically in balance, the NDRC said.

Pressured by swollen stocks and weakening demand, benchmark spot coal prices in China have already fallen 15 yuan over the past three weeks to 847 yuan a tonne -- an anamoly given that the country is only just entering the chilly winter months.

($1 = 6.3778 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Chen Aizhu and Xu Wan; Editing by William Hardy)