BEIJING Oct 30 China is considering cutting the electricity price paid by grid firms to solar and wind power generators to reflect recent declines in operating costs, a government source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Friday.

If approved, price cuts of 0.03-0.05 yuan per kilowatt-hour (kWh) would come into effect next year, and tariffs would also be cut a further 0.03 yuan per year over the 2017-20 period, said the source, who declined to be named because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Current wholesale tariffs for solar power stand at 0.9-1.0 yuan per kWh.

Draft proposals for the price cut were discussed by China's top regulator, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), on Thursday, the source added. The NDRC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As construction and operating costs fall, China is aiming to set a single price for renewable and conventional power sources by as early as 2020. Wind and solar power suppliers also benefit from subsidies provided by a surcharge imposed on coal-fired power plants.

However, the operating costs of thermal power plants are also declining following a collapse in coal prices, and China's cabinet is now expected to cut on-grid tariffs for thermal electricity for the second time this year, according to media reports.

China aims to raise the share of non-fossil fuels in its total primary energy mix to 15 percent by 2020, up from 11 percent at the end of last year, as part of its efforts to ease its dependence on coal and to meet its environmental pledges.

Coal is responsible for around 65 percent of China's total energy requirements and around 75 percent of power generation.

China had 37.95 gigawatts of grid-connected solar power by the end of the third quarter, up 35 percent since the start of the year but accounting for just 2.74 percent of the national total, the National Energy Administration said last week.

Total wind capacity reached 108.85 gigawatts by the end of September, up 28.3 percent year on year and amounting to 7.9 percent of the total, according to the latest National Energy Administration figures. (Reporting by Coco Li, Kathy Chen and David Stanway; Editing by Ed Davies)