BEIJING Oct 30 China is considering cutting the
electricity price paid by grid firms to solar and wind power
generators to reflect recent declines in operating costs, a
government source familiar with the situation told Reuters on
Friday.
If approved, price cuts of 0.03-0.05 yuan per kilowatt-hour
(kWh) would come into effect next year, and tariffs would also
be cut a further 0.03 yuan per year over the 2017-20 period,
said the source, who declined to be named because he was not
authorised to speak to the media.
Current wholesale tariffs for solar power stand at 0.9-1.0
yuan per kWh.
Draft proposals for the price cut were discussed by China's
top regulator, the National Development and Reform Commission
(NDRC), on Thursday, the source added. The NDRC did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
As construction and operating costs fall, China is aiming to
set a single price for renewable and conventional power sources
by as early as 2020. Wind and solar power suppliers also benefit
from subsidies provided by a surcharge imposed on coal-fired
power plants.
However, the operating costs of thermal power plants are
also declining following a collapse in coal prices, and China's
cabinet is now expected to cut on-grid tariffs for thermal
electricity for the second time this year, according to media
reports.
China aims to raise the share of non-fossil fuels in its
total primary energy mix to 15 percent by 2020, up from 11
percent at the end of last year, as part of its efforts to ease
its dependence on coal and to meet its environmental pledges.
Coal is responsible for around 65 percent of China's total
energy requirements and around 75 percent of power generation.
China had 37.95 gigawatts of grid-connected solar power by
the end of the third quarter, up 35 percent since the start of
the year but accounting for just 2.74 percent of the national
total, the National Energy Administration said last week.
Total wind capacity reached 108.85 gigawatts by the end of
September, up 28.3 percent year on year and amounting to 7.9
percent of the total, according to the latest National Energy
Administration figures.
(Reporting by Coco Li, Kathy Chen and David Stanway; Editing by
Ed Davies)