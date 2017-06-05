SHANGHAI, June 5 Chinese energy giants China
Shenhua Energy Co Ltd and GD Power Development Co
Ltd suspended trading in their shares on Monday
citing an unresolved "important" matter, sparking speculation
about a potential merger.
The two firms - listed units of China's largest coal miner,
Shenhua Group, and energy producer China Guodian Corp
respectively - said they had been informed by their parent firms
about an import matter, but there were still major uncertainties
and regulatory approvals that needed to be obtained.
Three other of Guodian's listed units, Guodian Changyuan
Electric Power Co Ltd, Yantai LongYuan Power
Technology Co Ltd and Ningxia Younglight Chemicals
Co Ltd, also suspended their shares on Monday.
The statements from the listed firms did not mention the
potential of a merger or refer to asset restructuring.
Beijing is looking to reform its state-owned enterprises
(SOEs), including in the energy sector, with aims to create
larger, more internationally competitive firms through mega
mergers creating huge state-owned giants.
There has been widespread speculation in the industry that
Shenhua would merge with another major state power firm.
Shenhua's Hong Kong-listed shares, which continued
to trade, touched a two-year high on Monday after the mainland
share suspension.
