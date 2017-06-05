* Firms suspend shares citing unresolved "important" matter
* Shenhua Group to take over GD Power -source
* Merger talks at preliminary stage -source
* Shenhua Group, China Guodian merger to be tabled later
-source
(Adds analyst comment, context)
By Meng Meng and Adam Jourdan
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, June 5 Coal giant Shenhua
Group Corp Ltd and top-five state power producer
China Guodian Corp are in talks to merge some assets,
sources told Reuters on Monday, as part of a broader shake-up of
China's debt-ridden state-owned sector.
Several of the power firms' listed units suspended trading
in their shares on Monday citing a planned "significant event",
fanning market speculation over a merger. The shares of other
listed units that continued trading rose sharply.
The talks come as the government seeks to streamline
state-owned enterprises (SOEs), including those in the energy
sector, by creating huge, globally competitive conglomerates. It
has merged 15 SOEs since 2015 and currently manages 103 - a
number that could eventually fall to about 40, state media
reported.
In the latest merger talks, a person with direct knowledge
of the matter said China's largest coal miner, Shenhua Group,
would take over Guodian unit GD Power Development Co Ltd
.
"After merging Guodian's GD Power into Shenhua, Shenhua will
consider acquiring coal-fired power assets from the remaining
top power firms," said the person, who was not authorised to
speak with media on the matter and so declined to be identified.
A second person with knowledge of the matter said merger
talks were at a preliminary stage, and that the option of
completely merging the two parents was likely to be tabled
later.
Shenhua Group, its listed unit China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd
, China Guodian and GD Power could not be immediately
reached for comment.
"We think this merger is very likely to occur," NSBO
Research said in a note to clients, referring to a merger of
some form between Shenhua Group and China Guodian. Any merger
would be positive for their listed units, NSBO Research said.
OVER-CAPACITY
China Guodian is one of five state power producers formed in
2002 after the restructuring of China's state-owned power sector
monopoly, along with China Huadian Corp, State Power
Investment Corp, China Huaneng Group and
China Datang Corp.
In March, the chairman of China's State-owned Assets
Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) said SOE
restructuring would focus on the steel, coal, heavy equipment
and coal-fired power sectors this year to tackle over-capacity.
With smog-plagued China moving toward cleaner fuel, a merger
of Shenhua Group with a major state power provider such as China
Guodian - also a leading hydropower and renewables developer -
could ease its dependence on coal.
Other listed units of China Guodian - Guodian Changyuan
Electric Power Co Ltd, Yantai LongYuan Power
Technology Co Ltd and Ningxia Younglight Chemicals
Co Ltd - also suspended share trading on Monday.
The listed firms said in statements they had been informed
by their parent companies about a significant event that
involved major uncertainties and required regulatory approvals.
Trading continued in the Hong Kong-listed shares of China
Shenhua Energy as well as Guodian Technology &
Environment Group Corp Ltd. The prices of both rose
sharply in morning trading.
(Reporting by Meng Meng, Adam Jourdan and David Stanway;
Editing by Stephen Coates and Christopher Cushing)