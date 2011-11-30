(Updates Hunan and Zhejiang)
BEIJING, Nov 30 China's peak power
shortfalls in winter and spring may total 30-40 gigawatts
because of factors including slow thermal power capacity
addition, falling coal quality and a lack of coordination
between power generation and grid construction, the China
Electricity Council (CEC) said on Wednesday.
The following table shows expected regional shortages,
released by local grid operators or local governments, or as
reported by official media. It will be updated as more
information becomes available.
All numbers are in gigawatts, unless specified. Generating
capacity, at the end of 2010, was sourced from the State
Electricity Regulatory Commission's latest report released in
September.
EXPECTED EXPECTED GENERATING
PEAK SHORTAGE PEAK DEMAND CAPACITY
SOUTH CHINA
Total 15-18 105-110 171
Guangdong 6-10 71
Guangxi 3 25
Guizhou 3 34
Yunnan 2 36
Hainan 0.2 3.9
CENTRAL CHINA
Total 16 127.72 201
Hubei 0.8-2.7 21.5 49
Henan 5.35 40.5 51
Hunan 5 20 29
Jiangxi 2 14
Chongqing 3 10.8
EAST CHINA
Total 205
Zhejiang 4 57
NORTH CHINA
Total 9.31^ 215
Jingjintang 2.03 47.5
in which:
Beijing 15.1 6.3
Hebei (south) 2.28 22.5 42
Shanxi 4 22.5 44
Shandong 1 51 62
NORTHWEST CHINA
Total 51.74 88
NORTHEAST CHINA
Total 88
Heilongjiang 9.5 17
--------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL 44.31-47.31* 968**
^ a combination of Jingjintang, Hebei south, Shanxi and
Shandong.
* a combination of available regional totals and Zhejiang.
** slightly above official figure due to rounding.
(Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)