(Updates Hunan and Zhejiang) BEIJING, Nov 30 China's peak power shortfalls in winter and spring may total 30-40 gigawatts because of factors including slow thermal power capacity addition, falling coal quality and a lack of coordination between power generation and grid construction, the China Electricity Council (CEC) said on Wednesday. The following table shows expected regional shortages, released by local grid operators or local governments, or as reported by official media. It will be updated as more information becomes available. All numbers are in gigawatts, unless specified. Generating capacity, at the end of 2010, was sourced from the State Electricity Regulatory Commission's latest report released in September. EXPECTED EXPECTED GENERATING PEAK SHORTAGE PEAK DEMAND CAPACITY SOUTH CHINA Total 15-18 105-110 171 Guangdong 6-10 71 Guangxi 3 25 Guizhou 3 34 Yunnan 2 36 Hainan 0.2 3.9 CENTRAL CHINA Total 16 127.72 201 Hubei 0.8-2.7 21.5 49 Henan 5.35 40.5 51 Hunan 5 20 29 Jiangxi 2 14 Chongqing 3 10.8 EAST CHINA Total 205 Zhejiang 4 57 NORTH CHINA Total 9.31^ 215 Jingjintang 2.03 47.5 in which: Beijing 15.1 6.3 Hebei (south) 2.28 22.5 42 Shanxi 4 22.5 44 Shandong 1 51 62 NORTHWEST CHINA Total 51.74 88 NORTHEAST CHINA Total 88 Heilongjiang 9.5 17 -------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 44.31-47.31* 968** ^ a combination of Jingjintang, Hebei south, Shanxi and Shandong. * a combination of available regional totals and Zhejiang. ** slightly above official figure due to rounding. (Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)