BEIJING Dec 23 China said on Wednesday it would cut on-grid prices for thermal electricity by 0.03 yuan per kilowatt-hour, the second cut since April 2015, in a move that tracks the downward trend in coal prices.

Effective from Jan. 1, wholesale prices would be cut, the State Council said in a statement on its microblog

The government will continue to institute differential, punitive and tiered pricing for heavy users, the statement added.

The price cut will ease the financial pressure on industries such as the metallurgy and chemical sectors, but adds further stress on struggling coal mines, nearly three quarters of which have suffered losses in the first half of the year.

Benchmark Qinghuangdao thermal coal SH-QHA-TRMCOAL was last quoted at around 370 yuan per tonne.

China last lowered on-grid thermal power rates by 0.02 yuan/kwh.

China's coal-fired power sector is notoriously inefficient. Utilization rates have fallen nearly 8 percent this year to reach a record low, but surplus capacity could still be as high as 130 gigawatts, or 14 percent of the total, industry estimates show.

Coal still fires more than 70 percent of China's power generation, the world's largest.

The government is also expected to cut on-grid tariffs paid by grid firms to solar and wind power producers to reflect declines in operating costs as efficiency improves, a government source told Reuters in late October.

Wind and solar together make up roughly 11 percent of China's total installed power gneration capacity.

China aims to raise the share of non-fossil fuels in its total primary energy mix to 15 percent by 2020, up from 12 percent by end of this year, as part of its efforts to ease its dependence on coal and to meet its environmental pledges. (Editing by William Hardy)