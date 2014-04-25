SHANGHAI, April 25 Guanghui Energy Co Ltd
has become the first Chinese listed firm to announce
a plan to issue preferred shares, in a surprise to market
watchers who expected banks would take the lead in testing out
the new form of capital recently approved by regulators.
The Xinjiang-based private gas and coal mining firm aims to
raise 5 billion yuan ($800 million) in a private placement,
pending regulatory approval, the company said in an exchange
filing.
The issue would mark China's first-ever sale of preferred
shares, a form of hybrid capital instrument that combines
features of debt and equity.
As part of a slew of reforms planned for China's capital
markets, the State Council, the country's cabinet, gave the
green light for preferred share issuance for the first time last
November.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) followed
through by issuing rules for the pilot programme in March,
paving the way for the long-awaited scheme to be launched.
Guanghui's issuance will come as a surprise to the market,
where investors have widely expected that Chinese banks, which
urgently need fresh financing, will take the lead in floating
preferred shares.
The securities regulator published detailed rules on
commercial bank issuance of preferred shares last week, paving
the way for lenders to begin fundraising designed to enable them
to withstand an expected rise in bad loans and meet the new
global rules on bank capital known as Basel III.
Investors are expected to welcome listed companies' issuance
of preferred shares, because such issues minimise dilution of
existing shareholders compared with common equity issuance.
But analysts have warned that a flood of new preferred share
issues could siphon demand from existing shares, pressuring
stock prices.
Preferred shares typically do not trade on the open market,
carry no voting rights, and do not dilute net profits
attributable to shareholders. They enjoy seniority over common
shares in the event of bankruptcy.
Guanghui Energy plans to issue 50 million preferred shares
at a face value of 100 yuan per share, with no provisions
allowing the shares to be converted to common equity.
"The issuance of preferred shares will optimise our
company's financial structure, enhance its risk-resistance
ability, establish multi-financing mechanisms and help meet the
fund demand," Guanghui said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock
Exchange late on Thursday.
The company still needs approval from its shareholders as
well as the CSRC.
The company aims to issue the shares in tranches, with the
first to be floated six months after the CSRC's approval and the
rest within 24 months, it said.
($1=6.25 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)