* 3 types of listed firms, including 50 largest caps, are
eligible
* Non-listed companies can only issue via placements
* Major capital market reform - regulator's spokesman
(Add details, background)
By Lu Jianxin and Kevin Yao
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, March 21 China's securities
regulator on Friday issued rules for a pilot programme allowing
listed companies to issue preferred shares, paving the way for
the long-awaited scheme to be launched soon in what the
regulator called a major capital market reform.
Three types of listed companies would be allowed to issue
preferred shares either to the public and to institutional
investors via private placements.
The firms include the 50 largest capitalised firms in the
Shanghai Stock Exchange's blue-chip SSE50 index, the
China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a
statement.
Analysts have widely predicted the first preferred shares to
be included in the trial will be shares in Chinese banks.
Sources told Reuters last week that major state-owned banks,
which are among China's biggest index heavyweights, have already
prepared share tenders.
The second group of listed firms include those which intend
to acquire or absorb their counterparts by issuing preferred
shares, while the third group covers those which aim to use
preferred shares to replace existing ordinary shares, the CSRC
said in the statement published on its microblog.
Non-listed companies can also sell preferred shares but only
to institutional investors via placements, according to the new
rules. Any firms issuing preferred shares to institutions must
sold them to no more than 200 entities in one issue.
"The trial of preferred shares is a major reform and
innovation in our country's capital markets," CSRC spokesman
Zhang Xiaojun told a regular weekly presser in Beijing.
"The CSRC will continuously improve and perfect the
preferred share mechanisms on the basis of summing up
experimental experiences," Zhang said.
Among other provisions, companies would be allowed to issue
such shares in batches after winning regulatory approval for
total quotas at one time, according to the CSRC statement.
CSRC officials had earlier this week said the time was ripe
for China to start trialing preferred shares, and that all
listed and non-listed companies could ultimately apply for
issuance. Reuters reported earlier this month that the preferred
shares experiment could be launched soon.
Preferred shares pay fixed dividends and enjoy seniority
over common stockholders in the event of bankruptcy. But in
other respects they have limited impact on common shareholders.
They typically do not trade on the open market, carry no voting
rights, and do not dilute net profits attributable to
shareholders.
Stock market investors have thus been eagerly anticipating
their introduction, hoping they will allow listed companies to
raise funds from stock markets without diluting valuations.
In addition, many investors have long complained that too
many listed firms are required to sacrifice profitability in
favour of wider policy priorities.
They view the introduction of preferred shares as a way for
the government to convert its massive holdings of traded shares
into inert preferred shares, diluting government influence while
increasing the value of other investors' holdings.
China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed up
2.7 percent on Friday amid widespread expectations of the launch
of the pilot programme of preferred shares.
However, many analysts say the impact of the new policy is
likely to be limited in the near term, given factors including
limited scale of issuance initially.
(Additional reporting by Xiaochong Zhang; Editing by Kim
Coghill)