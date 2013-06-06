(Adds quotes, details)
CHENGDU, China, June 6 China is committed to
accelerate economic reform, move faster to a consumer-driven
economy and expand imports, while strongly opposing all forms of
protectionism, Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli said on Thursday.
China, the world's second-largest economy, will in the next
five years import $10 trillion worth of goods globally and
invest $500 billion abroad, Zhang told a forum of Fortune 500
business leaders in Chengdu.
"We will accelerate change to the development model and
vigorously improve and optimise the economic structure," Zhang
said, adding that the country will work to expand consumer
demand.
Zhang also said the impact of the global financial crisis
cannot be smoothed out in the short term, and China would face a
test over the "middle income trap" - when growth in developing
economies stagnate due to loss of cost competitiveness and an
inability to innovate.
"We must never lay undue emphasis on the speed of growth,"
Zhang said, emphasising the need for steady development to
relieve "stresses" in the economy accumulated over long years of
rapid growth.
Earlier this week, the European Union said it will impose
duties on imports of Chinese solar panels, infuriating Beijing
despite European attempts to soften the blow with a reduced
rate. China in response announced on Wednesday its own
anti-dumping and anti-subsidy probe into imports of wine from
the EU.
The official People's Daily newspaper said on Thursday that
China still has plenty more cards to play in the dispute with
the EU and accused Europe of not realising its global power was
waning.
"We are firmly opposed to protectionism of all forms and
stand for the liberalisation and facilitation of trade and
investment," said Zhang.
Zhang, who made the remarks as China's President Xi Jinping
is due to meet with U.S. President Barack Obama for a summit in
Florida, said China is committed to achieving fair foreign trade
growth and will "attach equal importance to imports and exports"
and ensure that imports are expanded.
China's huge trade imbalance with the United States has long
been a sore point in bilateral relations.
(Reporting by Melanie Lee; editing by Nick Macfie and Stephen
Nisbet)