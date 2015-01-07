(Corrects typo in sixth paragraph)
By John Kemp
LONDON Jan 6 Xi Jinping is China's first
U.S.-style president.
Many commentators have noted Xi is the most powerful leader
since Deng Xiaoping and even Mao Zedong. But a better comparison
might be with the style and powers of the American president.
He wields enormous personal power, in contrast to the more
collective leadership style of Hu Jintao and Jiang Zemin, has
assumed an unprecedented profile abroad as the country's chief
diplomat and has been heavily promoted at home as the
responsible face of the party and the government.
Xi is regularly portrayed in the domestic media carrying out
ceremonial functions, inspecting military parades, welcoming
foreign dignitaries, and demanding explanations from lower level
officials in the event of disasters and political controversies
such as the stampede in Shanghai at New Year, all the sorts of
things that a U.S. president does.
Xi's image-makers show the same obsession with controlling
perceptions of the leader as the West Wing staff of President
Barack Obama, presenting him as a strong, dynamic, well-informed
and singular leader who takes responsibility for all decisions
carried out by the party and the government in his name.
"He is the first leader to employ a big team to build his
public profile. But he also has a flair for it - thanks to his
stature, his toughness and his common touch," the Economist
magazine noted last year ("Xi who must be obeyed" Sept. 20,
2014).
Xi has also cultivated a distinctly presidential approach
abroad. In 2014, Xi and Premier Li Keqiang - the number two in
the Chinese hierarchy who combines the functions of
vice-president, secretary of state and secretary of the treasury
- spent a total of 85 days on high-profile visits to 30
countries across Europe, Asia, Africa, South America and
Oceania.
Xinhua, the official news agency, likened this flurry of
top-level summits and meetings to a "Chinese whirlwind"
("China's active diplomatic posture wins global applause" Dec.
28, 2014).
Putting top leaders on the international diplomatic circuit
so much is no accident. "The year 2014 is a bumper harvest for
China's diplomacy," Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced proudly
to a year-end reception of foreign diplomats in Beijing.
"Aiming to build a global network of partnerships, we have
established partnerships of different types with 64 countries
and five regional organisations," Wang told his hearers ("Toast
by Foreign Minister Wang Yi at New Year Reception for 2015" Dec.
11, 2014).
The foreign minister promised that in 2015 China will
continue to "actively practice a distinctive diplomatic approach
befitting China's role as a major country to provide strong
support for realising the Chinese dream of national renewal and
make a new contribution to peace and development of the world."
It has often been remarked that the United States' global
network of alliances (military, diplomatic and economic) is its
biggest asset as a superpower. Now China is determined to build
its own diplomatic network befitting its role as what officials
prefer to call a "major country" but which means a superpower.
DIPLOMATIC WHIRLWIND
For the United States, presidential diplomacy has always
played a crucial role in nurturing relationships and building
influence abroad.
Foreign leaders get carefully graduated visits from military
commanders, top diplomats, cabinet secretaries, the
vice-president and even the president himself to cement ties, as
well as carefully controlled invitations to visit the State
Department, the White House and even the Oval Office itself.
China is developing a similar system. The People's
Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has started to send warships on port
calls around the world.
In 2014, the PLAN paid its first port call to Bandar Abbas
in Iran, the first time its warships have entered the Middle
East Gulf. In 2015, the PLAN will conduct joint naval exercises
in the Mediterranean with Russia's navy.
On the diplomatic side, lesser partners get a visit from the
foreign minister. More important ones get a visit from Premier
Li. And the most important ones get the full treatment with a
personal visit from the Chinese president.
Choreography is vitally important and the trips are
stage-managed with growing care, harnessing the full resources
of China's diplomatic service, domestic and foreign media to
convey carefully controlled messages about China's aims and the
importance of particular countries.
China's leaders have developed their own foreign policy
doctrines around the country's "peaceful rise", the "Chinese
dream" and the "Belt and the Road" to promote a vision of
peaceful economic development with China at the centre - much as
the United States earlier developed diplomatic doctrines around
free trade, global finance and individual freedom.
White House incumbents like to have a doctrine named after
them to summarise their posture and strategy in foreign affairs.
Xi has developed something similar with his "Silk Road Economic
Belt and 21st Century Maritime Silk Road" ("China's initiatives
on building Silk Road Economic Belt and 21st Century Maritime
Silk Road," Xinhua, undated).
Just as the United States has used free trade agreements,
military assistance, aid and lending by policy banks to reward
allies and deepen diplomatic relationships, China's leaders have
been busy doling out trade deals as well as billions of dollars
of loans and investments to selected strategic partners in the
hope of winning greater influence and support.
President Xi and China's diplomatic corps seem to be
consciously copying the American model of international
relations, adapted to meet their own strategic priorities and
resources, seeking to put China at the heart of a web of
diplomatic, economic and military influence equal but different
to the United States.
XI WHO MUST BE OBEYED
At home, too, China's top leader appears to have learned
important lessons from the United States about the importance of
very visible and singular presidential leadership.
Xi has become adept at using the presidential bully pulpit
to advocate a clear policy direction and agenda in a manner that
would be instantly recognisable to U.S. presidents from Theodore
Roosevelt (who coined the phrase) to Ronald Reagan.
Even the anti-corruption campaign and the president's
repeated focus on strengthening the rule of law are clearly
designed to centralise political and administrative control as
well as remove rivals and rebuild the party's legitimacy.
Reducing corruption and strengthening the rule of law are
not about making the political system more participative, let
alone democratic. They are primarily focused on making the
party-government system more effective, efficient and stable.
In many instances during the Hu and Jiang years state
enterprises, provinces and local administrations ignored
directives from the top leadership with impunity. Extensive
corruption, intra-party factions and weak legal controls meant
that the entire party-state system was becoming increasingly
unresponsive.
If President Obama issues an executive order from the White
House there is a fair chance it will be carried out by the
federal bureaucracy. But under the collective leadership of Hu
and Jiang it was increasingly unclear whether commands from top
leaders would be obeyed. The party-state system was decaying
from within.
Xi's campaigns for more discipline, rule of law, and against
factionalism are a blunt reminder to lesser officials that there
are serious consequences for failing to obey instructions from
above. As in foreign policy, China's internal reforms are meant
to equip it with the economic, political and military
decision-making structure necessary for a modern economic and
diplomatic superpower.
The priority is not transitioning to democracy but making
the existing system work effectively, enabling it to deal with
the challenges of running one of the world's largest economies
and countries, as well as what the foreign minister described as
increasingly close interactions with the international
community.
