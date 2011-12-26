BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Dec 26, Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

-- China may cut the government's budgetary deficit to 800 billion yuan ($126 billion) in 2012 from 900 billion yuan in 2011, a sign it may not be eager to loosen policy to support the economy.

CHINA SECURITIES NEWS

-- China's annual national financial meeting for 2012, likely to convene in early January, will focus on mapping out the strategy for the country's financial system to cope with global economic and market weakness.

-- Economists participating in a weekend forum said the government should tolerate a reasonable inflationary rate so as to leave room for economic reforms.

SECURITIES TIMES

-- The China Securities Regulatory Commission, in the midst of a tightening of market supervision, will upgrade its computer systems to prevent staff members from obtaining inside information not related to their work.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- Despite a technical rebound on Friday, China's stock market is unlikely to overcome its recent weakness in the near term partly because the government has not given clear signs that it will relax its monetary policy.

-- China State Construction Engineering Corp said it won contracts worth 35.1 billion yuan.

FINANCIAL NEWS

-- Chinese banks had issued 268 million credit cards as of the end of September.

-- China's commercial banks made total profit of 817.3 billion yuan in the first three quarters of the year, up 35.4 percent from a year earlier.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- A new Chinese language proficiency test made its debut nationwide on Saturday, applicable to all who use Mandarin in daily life, for academic purposes or at work, including foreigners.

-- Shanghai will require real-name tweeting registration from Monday, following similar moves adopted by other big cities such as Beijing and Guangzhou, the Shanghai municipal authorities said.

-- There are more than 200,000 licensed lawyers working in 17,000 law firms across China.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

-- More than 600,000 Chinese firms will report to national or provincial data centres directly from February next year, the head of the National Bureau of Statistics said, as part of government efforts to improve data accuracy.

-- Cargo passing through the Three Gorges Dam topped 100 million tonnes this year, the highest throughput on record.

($1 = 6.3364 yuan)