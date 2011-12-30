BEIJING/SHANGHAI Dec 30 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC), majority owner of the oilfield that spilled more than 700 barrels of crude oil into Bohai Bay, will set up a nonprofit fund for marine environment and ecological conservation. CNOOC Ltd donated the initial 500 million yuan ($79 million) for the fund.

-- Chinese experts said that US President Barack Obama's nomination of navy Admiral Samuel Locklear as commander of U.S. Pacific Command (USPACOM) on Wednesday was a sign of the U.S. government's growing attention to Asia-Pacific affairs and the region's rising strategic importance.

-- Chinese tycoon Huang Nubo is in talks with Iceland about alternatives to a proposed $200 million tourism project that was eventually rejected by the government there. Huang is also looking for similar projects in Finland and Denmark, where the developer plans to spend "tens of millions" of US dollars on holiday villages.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

-- China has issued rules to strengthen the safe management of radioactive waste.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- An unnamed fund management company has been approved by the Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission to offer a bond-centered yuan fund to investors. The firm previously received Reminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

-- The National Development and Reform Commission is considering a plan to impose an environment tax on producers of solid waste, especially miners, part of a broader plan to encourage more efficient resource use.

-- Contributions to China's various state social security funds are forecast to increase by a combined 24.7 percent in 2011 to 2.35 trillion yuan, according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security. Outlays rose 21.5 percent to 1.8 trillion yuan.

SHANGHAI DAILY

--China's major banks have categorically denied an online rumor that more than 100 million bank account details, including passwords, were leaked onto the Internet.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... For Taiwan newspapers see........................ ($1 = 6.3364 yuan) (Compiled by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)