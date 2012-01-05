(Adds new items)
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- Shanghai Pudong Development Bank said that
net profit in 2011 rose 42.02 percent to 27.2 billion yuan
($4.32 billion).
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
-- Fundraising in China's IPO market could hit 270 billion
yuan to 300 billion yuan in 2012, almost flat against 2011, when
China was the world's biggest IPO market.
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
-- Fake peanut oil that could potentially cause infertility
was confiscated in south China earlier this week, a fresh
warning about food safety in the world's most populous country.
-- China's outbound direct investment for 2011-15 is
expected to register double-digit annual growth to reach $560
billion, matching the nation's foreign direct investment, the
Ministry of Commerce said.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- China's December CPI is expected to rise around 4
percent, with CPI growth for 2011 at around 5.4 percent, unnamed
analysts were quoted as saying.
-- China's imports and exports are expected to increase
about 10 percent annually until 2015, with the overall value
expected to reach $4.8 trillion in that year, according to
China's commerce ministry.
